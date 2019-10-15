Pakistan violates ceasefire in Shahpur, Kerni sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

New Delhi: Pakistani Army on Tuesday violated the ceasefire by firing unprovoked in Shahpur, Kerni and Malti sectors along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu adn Kashmr.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly to the firing to the cross border firing while no injury or loss has been reported so far.

This comes hours after terrorists on Monday evening shot dead a truck driver transporting apples in the Shopian district. While the terrorists killed driver Sharif Khan they thrashed the orchard owner and set ablaze the truck, which was bearing a Rajasthan registration number. Sources said that one of the terrorists involved in the incident was a Pakistani. Security forces have launched an operation to track down the terrorists.

The terrorists launched the attack hours after the government restored postpaid mobile services in 10 districts of Kashmir.

Earlier on October 15, Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday arrested two terrorist associates from Naranag area in Ganderbal district. Sources told Zee Media that Ganderbal police along with security forces arrested two terrorist associates identified as Chandi Khatana and Wajid Ali Khatana, both residents of Jandiwada Rajouri.

According to police records, both Chandi and Wajid were members of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and were acting as couriers for active terrorists. They were also responsible for supplying terrorists with logistics, transporting arms and ammunition and guiding active terrorists for carrying out terror attacks in the area.

According to defence sources, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir 2,225 times till October 2, meaning that on an average, it violated the ceasefire eight times a day during this period. Compared to this, the total number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan numbered 1,629 during the entire calendar year of 2018.

"Pakistan increased ceasefire violations this year following the Balakot airstrikes in February and subsequently after the special status was withdrawn to Jammu and Kashmir in August," a defence official said. The officer said the high number of ceasefire violations is linked to attempts by Pakistan to push terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir under the covering fire.

The Army has neutralised 140 militants till October 2 this year as compared to 254 in 2018 and 213 in 2017.