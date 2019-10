Rajouri: In yet another incident of ceasefire violation, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to immediate reports, the ceasefire violation reportedly took place at 3.15 after the Pakistani troops used small arms and fired mortars targeting the Indian positions.

The ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops evoked a strong response from the Indian side and the Army retaliated in equal measures.