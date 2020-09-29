हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Pakistani troops violate ceasefire in J&K’s Mankote sector, Indian Army retaliates

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday targeting forward Indian positions in Jammu and Kashmir`s Poonch district.

Pakistani troops violate ceasefire in J&amp;K’s Mankote sector, Indian Army retaliates

Jammu: Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday targeting forward Indian positions in Jammu and Kashmir`s Poonch district.

Col. Devender Anand, the Spokesman of the Defence Ministry, said that at 4.30 AM, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in the Mankote sector of Poonch district.

"Indian Army retaliated befittingly," he added.

Live TV

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has been violating the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by India and Pakistan in 1999.

A total of 24 civilians were killed and over 100 injured in more than 3,186 ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC so far this year.

Thousands of people living in villages close to the LoC are living life on the edge as shelling from across the border endangers their lives, livelihood and agricultural activities.

Tags:
Pakistanceasefire violationJ&KMankote sectorIndian Army
Next
Story

Will ex-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s detention under PSA be revoked? SC to decide today
  • 61,45,291Confirmed
  • 96,318Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M3S

From First October, Tripura will open its doors for tourists