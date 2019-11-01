close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PDP

PDP expels MP Nazir Ahmad Laway for attending J&K LG Murmu's swearing-in

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday expelled its Rajya Sabha MP Nazir Ahmad Laway for attending the swearing-in ceremony of newly-appointed Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu.

PDP expels MP Nazir Ahmad Laway for attending J&amp;K LG Murmu&#039;s swearing-in

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday expelled its Rajya Sabha MP Nazir Ahmad Laway for attending the swearing-in ceremony of newly-appointed Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu.

"Nazir Ahmed Laway has been expelled from the basic membership of the party," a PDP spokesman said in a statement.

The decision has been taken in view of the MP`s participation in the oath ceremony of newly-appointed Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, which is in contravention to the party`s stand regarding the current political situation in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Live TV

G C Murmu was on Thursday sworn in as lieutenant governor (L-G) of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, have been carved out of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, in accordance with the government's August 5 decision to revoke the special status of the state under Article 370 and bifurcate it into two UTs.

However, this is not for the first time that Laway has gone against the directives and instructions of the party.

Prior to this, Laway had abstained from voting against the triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha this year.

Laway had torn a copy of the Constitution, along with PDP MP Mir Mohammed Fayaz, on August 5 before Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill in Rajya Sabha.

Tags:
PDPMP Nazir Ahmad LawayJ&K LGGirish Chandra Murmu
Next
Story

Parliament fulfils Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's dream by repealing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir: Amit Shah

Must Watch

PT9M31S

DNA analysis of 'The Evolution of Pen'