Plea filed in SC for probe into Pulwama terror attack

New Delhi: A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking direction from the central government to constitute a commission headed by a retired Supreme Court Judge along with Army, intelligence and local administration to conduct an enquiry in the Uri and Pulwama terror attacks.

The petition, filed by advocate Vineet Dhanda, also mentions that the commission should find out the lapses at local level and conduct an enquiry regarding the role played by Indian nationals in helping the terrorists from Pakistan in executing the attacks.

The PIL also seeks details of action taken against separatist leaders so far. It wants freezing of bank accounts of separatists and urged the top court to put a ban on separatists from contesting elections.

Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber rammed into a convoy while moving from Jammu to Srinagar in Lethpora area of South Kashmir Pulwama district on February 14 around 3:15 pm.

Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed the responsibility of the attack.

Dhanda in his plea has also requested Supreme Court to order NIA to prosecute separatists against whom concrete evidence are available.