Police station in J&K's Sopore attacked with grenade, area cordoned off

JAMMU: Some unidentified terrorists on Friday lobbed a grenade at a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore.

Two policemen were injured in the incident and some officials vehicles parked outside the police station were damaged.

Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists lobbed a grenade at Sopore Police Station, 2 policeman injured, area cordoned off. More details awaited. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/Zje9231buR — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2019

The attacker fled from the scene soon after throwing the grenade at the police station.

As the news spread, additional forces were rushed to the spot and the entire area has been cordoned off.

A hunt has been launched to nab the terrorists.