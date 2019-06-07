close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
grenade attack

Police station in J&K's Sopore attacked with grenade, area cordoned off

Two policemen were injured in the incident.

Police station in J&amp;K&#039;s Sopore attacked with grenade, area cordoned off
Representational image

JAMMU: Some unidentified terrorists on Friday lobbed a grenade at a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore.

Two policemen were injured in the incident and some officials vehicles parked outside the police station were damaged. 

 

The attacker fled from the scene soon after throwing the grenade at the police station. 

 

Live TV

 

As the news spread, additional forces were rushed to the spot and the entire area has been cordoned off.

A hunt has been launched to nab the terrorists.

Tags:
grenade attackJammu and KashmirSoporepolice station
Next
Story

Arms and ammunition recovered from Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, case registered

Must Watch

PT59S

Watch top news stories