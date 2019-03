New Delhi: A political worker was shot by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Thursday. The victim is identified as Mohammad Ismail Wani.

After terrorists fled from the scene, the locales immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital in Srinagar.

As per reports, Wani is said to be affiliated with National Conference party. He was fired by the gunmen at Thajeewara Bijbihara village in south Kashmir.

Further details awaited.