Pulwama attack

Pulwama attack mastermind Kamran killed in encounter, say Army sources

The house in which the terrorists were holed up was blasted by security forces. 

Pulwama attack mastermind Kamran killed in encounter, say Army sources

Top Jaish-e-Mohammed operative Kamran, who is believed to be the mastermind of the Pulwama suicide bombing, is believed to have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Pinglan area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. At least two terrorists had been trapped by security forces in a house. As per sources, the house in which they were holed up has been blasted by security forces. 

Security forces believe that all terrorists who were trapped in the house have been killed. However, their bodies are yet to be recovered.

Four soldiers, including a Major, have also been martyred in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama, say sources. A civilian was also reportedly killed but there was no confirmation so far. However, the Army has not confirmed reports of any casualties yet. The area is under cordon and the operation is still on.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Pinglan area of Pulwama district of south Kashmir on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. As the forces were conducting searches, the terrorists fired upon them, triggering off a gun battle.

In view of the terror attack and amid the ongoing encounter, top officials are meeting at the Home Ministry in Delhi for a high-level meeting.  

Pulwama attackPulwamaPulwama encounterTerror attackJammu and Kashmir
