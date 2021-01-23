Security forces bust terror hideout in J&K's Poonch, seize large cache of ammunition

Jammu: The Border Security Force on Saturday busted a terrorist hideout and seized a large cache of arms and ammunition in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, the security forces received specific inputs about the presence of a terrorist hideout in a forested area in Mandi. A joint team of the Border Security Force, J&K police and the Indian Army carried out an operation during which the hideout was busted and a large quantum of arms and ammunition was recovered.

According to the BSF officials, one AK-47 rifle, three AK-magazines, 82 AK rounds, three Chinese pistols, five pistol magazines, 33 rounds of pistol ammunition, four hand grenades and one Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) were recovered during the joint operation.

Searches were undergoing in the area.

In another development, the BSF today detected yet another underground tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. A spokesperson of the border force said, that the tunnel was constructed by Pakistan along the International Border (IB) to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists into the J&K region.

The tunnel was discovered during an anti-tunneling operation at the border outpost in Pansar area of Hiranagar sector.

In a press statement, the BSF said, "On specific intelligence inputs BSF detects another tunnel in the area of Pansar, Jammu in the series of anti tunneling drive in the wee hours of today (Saturday). The tunnel has been detected between BP number 14 and 15 . Pakistan BOPs are Abhiyal Dogra and Kingre-de-kothe (Distt Sakargarh). The tunnel is approx 150 Mtrs long and 30 Ft deep."

Notably, during the past 10 days, two underground tunnels have been detected by BSF personnel in Hiranagar sector.

