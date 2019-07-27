Jammu and Kashmir: 2 JeM terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

SRINAGAR: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists reportedly died in an encounter with security forces in Bona Baazar area of Shopian district in south Kashmir on Saturday morning.

A joint team of Indian Army's 23 Para and special operations group (SOG) Shopian had launched a cordon and search operation in the area. As the forces approached the location, terrorists opened fire on them, triggering an encounter.

As per emerging reports, the terrorists killed are Pakistan-based Munna Lahori and a local Zeenat Ul Islam.

Lahori, an IED expert, was reportedly is the mastermind behind the blast in Pulwama's Arihal Village in June 2018.

Authorities are yet to confirm this development.