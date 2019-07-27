close

Shopian encounter

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 JeM terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

Two terrorists died in an encounter with security forces in Bona Baazar area of Shopian district in south Kashmir on Saturday morning. 

Representative image

SRINAGAR: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists reportedly died in an encounter with security forces in Bona Baazar area of Shopian district in south Kashmir on Saturday morning. 

A joint team of Indian Army's 23 Para and special operations group (SOG) Shopian had launched a cordon and search operation in the area. As the forces approached the location, terrorists opened fire on them, triggering an encounter. 

As per emerging reports, the terrorists killed are Pakistan-based Munna Lahori and a local Zeenat Ul Islam. 

Lahori, an IED expert, was reportedly is the mastermind behind the blast in Pulwama's Arihal Village in June 2018. 

Authorities are yet to confirm this development. 

 

