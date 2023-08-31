SIA Arrests 8 Absconding Terrorists Involved In 3-Decade-Old Terror Crimes In Doda

SRINAGAR: The State Investigation Agency on Thursday said that it has arrested 8 absconding terrorists and their associates involved in serious crimes of terrorism and disruptive activities involved in TADA cases registered around three decades ago in the Doda district. According to an official statement, the police spokesperson said that all the arrested persons have been chargesheeted in the TADA Court Jammu.

The statement said that these absconding terrorists had managed to escape from the clutches of law for decades by going underground and remaining untraced for some time and then resurfaced to enjoy normal family life at their native or some distant places.

“Some of these absconders have managed to get government services and contracts, others found engaged in private businesses and even working in the Court. These apprehended eight absconders include Adil Farooq Faridi son of Abdul Ghani Faridi (Government employee presently posted in JK BOSE, Jammu), Mohd. Iqbal @ Javed son of Sikander Khan, Mujahid Hussain @ Nisar Ahmed son of Abdul Rasheed Gathwan, Tariq Hussain son of Ghulam Ali Misger, Ishtiaq Ahmed Dev @ Ajaz son of Mohd. Ayoub Dev, Ajaz Ahmed @ Mohd. Iqbal son of Abdul Rehman, Jameel Ahmed @ jugnu @ Chika Khan son of Faiz Ahmed and Ishfaq Ahmed son of Ghulam Ahmed Sheikh (working as a writer in Court Complex Doda),” reads the statement.



It reads that they will be produced before the TADA / POTA court in Jammu in pursuance of warrants issued against the aforementioned absconder terrorists.

“These terrorist absconders were involved in kidnapping for ransom and threat to kill one Ghulam Mohd Wani resident of Doda on gunpoint (Case FIR No. 158/1992 under sections 3, 4 of TADA, 364 RPC, 3/25 Arms Act of PS Doda), kidnapping for ransom and killing of Mohd Sadiq and Tariq Hussain of Doda from their home on intervening night of 23/24 April 1993. Tariq Hussain was later killed and Mohd Sadiq was seriously injured (Case FIR No. 48/1993 u/s 3, 4 of TADA, 302, 307 of RPC, 3/25 Arms Act, PS Doda ), instigating people by setting false narrative during the ongoing prayer of Shabae-e-Qadir in Jamia Masjid Doda and other Masjids of Doda that atrocities are committed on the innocent people of Kashmir and motivated them to observe strike in Doda on the gunpoint by these terrorists (case FIR No. 58/1991 u/s 3 and 4 of TADA, 153/194-A RPC of PS Doda), and recovery of huge cache of Arms and ammunition on 22 June 1994 concealed by these terrorists under the ground at Shambaz area (case FIR No. 101/1994 u/s 3, 4 of TADA, 3/25 Arms Act, PS Doda).”

It added that in pursuance of its larger objective and mandate of achieving zero terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, SIA has initiated a special drive to trace and produce before the concerned court all absconders of terrorism-related cases for facing the trial under law.

“SIA has so far verified and identified 369 (215-Jammu and 154-Kashmir) absconders out of 734 absconders (317 in Jammu and 417 in Kashmir) in 327 TADA/POTA cases. Out of 369 verified absconders, 127 remained untraced, 80 have died 45 are residing in Pakistan/Pok and other countries abroad and 4 are lodged in jail.”

It further reads that how these terrorists managed to escape from the law and live normal life at their native place without being traced for so long and other aspects of larger criminal conspiracy will also be investigated by the SIA.