हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Soldier among four injured in Pakistan shelling along LoC in J&K's Poonch

This is for the fourth consecutive day that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

Soldier among four injured in Pakistan shelling along LoC in J&amp;K&#039;s Poonch
File photo

Jammu: Four persons, including a soldier, were injured and three houses suffered damages Monday as Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, sparking panic among border residents, officials said.

This is for the fourth consecutive day that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

Three civilians - Mohammad Sharief Magray, Haniefa Bi and Shoukat Hussain - and an army man, guarding a forward post in Mankote, were injured in the intense shelling, the officials said. They said three houses were damaged in the cross-border shelling which was going on in different sectors of Shahpur, Kerni and Krishna Ghati.

A defence spokesperson said Pakistan violated the ceasefire around 7.40 am by shelling mortars and firing with small arms along the LoC in Shahpur and Kerni sectors of Poonch district. "The Indian Army is retaliating," the spokesperson said.

The officials said panic gripped the residents as Pakistan heavily shelled forward posts and targeted civilian areas at over a dozen places.

Mortar shells have landed in different villages of Qasba, Mankote, Kerni, Guntariyan and Shahpur, forcing the people to stay indoors, they said, adding that all the schools in shelling-hit areas have been closed as a precautionary measure.

Tags:
Pakistanceasefire violationJammu and KashmirPoonchLoCpakistani troops
Next
Story

Suspect Hizbul terrorist behind attempted car bomb on CRPF convoy arrested in J&K

Must Watch

PT30M12S

India Ka DNA 2019: 'Opposition is highly impressed with BJP' says Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore