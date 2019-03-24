Soldier killed, another injured in cylinder blast inside camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

Jammu: An Army soldier was killed Sunday and another injured when a gas cylinder exploded inside a camp in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The incident occurred when the soldiers were carrying a gas cylinder inside their barrack in Janglote army camp in the afternoon, a police official said.

He said Naik Deepank Twang (35) of Darjeeling was killed and another soldier was injured in the blast.

After completion of legal formalities, the body of the deceased was handed over to his unit for last rites, the official said.