Special Police officer injured in ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Srinagar: A policeman was injured in yet another violation of ceasefire by Pakistan which was reported in Kerni sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday. The injured has been identified as a Special Police officer (SPO).

The shelling with artillery and firing of small arms took place by the Pakistan troops in Shahpur sector and Kerni sector of the district at around 6 pm.

The Indian Army retaliated to the unprovoked shelling that happened after a lull of a day.

The Pakistani troops have been repeatedly violating the ceasefire by resorting to firing and mortar shelling.

Notably, the year 2018 had witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations - 2,936 - by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.

The ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops comes amid prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan which escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan's Balakot.

India's non-military, pre-emptive airstrikes came 11 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.

(With inputs from PTI)