Srinagar: Driver killed as vehicle carrying ITBP jawans from poll duty overturns after stones hurled

Srinagar: The driver of a vehicle carrying ITBP troops back from their poll duty in Kokarnag area of south Kashmir was killed as it overturned after a mob hurled stones at it, officials said here.

They said three to four Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel have also suffered injuries in the incident.

The deceased driver's name is Hilal Ahmed Bhat, a selection grade constable, the officials said.

They said reinforcements were rushed to the place of incident and they saved the jawans from hundreds of stone-pelters.

Kokernag is around 90 kms from Srinagar.