Srinagar Warmer Than Delhi, Chandigarh; Kashmir Valley Sees 100% Deficit In Snowfall

SRINAGAR: In an unusual turn of events, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, is experiencing higher temperatures than the prominent cities of Delhi and Chandigarh. The Kashmir Valley is undergoing a remarkable shift in weather patterns, with a staggering 100% deficit in snowfall recorded in January. This deviation from the norm has left popular tourist destinations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonmarg devoid of the customary snow accumulation.

Gulmarg, Once a Winter Wonderland, Remains Dry Amidst Unprecedented Dry Spell

Traditionally, January blankets most of Kashmir Valley, including renowned tourist resorts, in a pristine layer of snow. However, this year, Gulmarg, known for its enchanting winter landscapes, is strikingly dry, devoid of the customary snowfall that graces the region. Day temperatures persistently hover above average, contributing to Srinagar's unexpected warmth compared to the national capital, Delhi.

Kashmir Valley Grapples With Prolonged Dry Spell; Light Snowfall In Gurej

The region is currently grappling with the longest dry spell of the season, marked by a complete absence of snow or rain. Meteorological Department officials report a 100% rainfall deficit for January, underscoring the severity of the situation. A glimmer of relief emerged from Gurez Valley in North Kashmir, where higher altitude areas received a sparse but refreshing coat of snow during the previous night.

Mushtaq Ahmad, Director of the Meteorological Department in Kashmir, stated, "The dry spell is pervasive across Jammu and Kashmir, and we anticipate predominantly dry weather until January 23rd. Minimal relief is expected from this spell, except for sporadic light snowfall and rain in higher areas like Gurez."

Dwindling Snowfall Impacts Tourism, Leads To Glacial Shrinkage

The absence of snowfall not only impacts the scenic beauty of the region but also carries long-term consequences. The shrinking of glaciers over the years is exacerbated by the current absence of snow, posing potential threats to groundwater levels and the horticulture sector. Furthermore, the dearth of snow is expected to have adverse effects on tourism in the picturesque hill stations.

Experts attribute the reduced precipitation to the warming of sea surface temperatures, disrupting global weather patterns and contributing to the scarcity of rain and snow in the Himalayan region. Tourists visiting popular destinations like Gulmarg and Pahalgam express disappointment as the lack of snow cover diminishes the charm of these hill stations.

The dry weather has led to an increase in daytime temperatures in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley. In recent days, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 14.2°C, surpassing the average normal temperature by 8.1°C. This unanticipated warmth positions Srinagar as warmer than major cities like Delhi, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Jammu during the daytime.