SRINAGAR: Srinagar's renowned Dal Lake has undergone a magical winter transformation, luring thousands of visitors from across the country and around the globe to marvel at its frozen charm, a spectacle unique to the winter season.

Challenges For Shikara Owners

As temperatures plummet, sections of Dal Lake transform into a vast frozen expanse, posing challenges for Shikara owners navigating their boats through the icy waters. Morning rowing becomes a formidable task as boatmen break through the frozen surface to carve paths for their boats.

Mubashir, a tourist from Kolkata, expressed his awe, stating, "I have never witnessed such visuals before; the lake is frozen, and navigating through its mesmerizing waters on a boat is an unforgettable experience."

Severe Winter Chill Continues In Kashmir

Kashmir grapples with persistent wintry conditions, with a further drop in night temperatures. Srinagar experiences a bone-chilling minus 4.8°C, resulting in the partial freezing of the iconic Dal Lake.

Local Life Affected, Tourists Thrive

The severe cold disrupts the daily lives of the local population, especially during morning and evening hours. However, tourists revel in the cold weather, immersing themselves in the breathtaking views of the frozen Dal Lake and exploring snow-covered areas like Gulmarg and Pahalgam.

Feroz Ahmed, a local Shikara boatman, highlighted the difficulties faced during the winter season of 'Chillai-Kalan,' emphasizing the challenges of commuting from home to work in the freezing conditions.

Kashmir Weather Update

Meteorological department officials report Srinagar recording a low of minus 4.8°C, slightly higher than the previous night. Pahalgam records a low of minus 6.2°C, while Gulmarg registers minus 4.0°C. The Kashmir Valley is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan,' a 40-day harsh winter period set to conclude on January 30.

The meteorological department predicts mainly dry weather until January 3, with a possibility of very light snow over isolated higher reaches on January 4-5. From January 6-7, mainly dry weather is expected, hinting at a further intensification of cold conditions.