Stay away from rumours, J&K Police cautions public, issues helpline numbers for assistance

JAMMU: In the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over Tuesday's raids by Indian Air Force fighter jets on terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday cautioned the general public to stay away from rumours being spread on various social media platforms.

Urging people to stay away from such baseless rumours, the official Twitter handle of the Jammu and Kashmir Police issued helpline numbers for people to report such incidents.

In its tweet, the J&K Police said, ''Stay away from #rumors. Certain #socialmedia platforms indulging in rumour mongering shall be dealt with strictly. For any assistance #Dail100 or 01942451515.''

The J&K Police warned that those people indulging and spreading rumours will be dealt with strictly.

In another tweet, it said, ''It has come to notice that some rumour mongers are spreading rumours of Band Call and Curfew in Jammu. People are requested not to pay any heed to rumours. Situation in Jammu is peaceful and there is no such Band Call or Curfew planned by the administration.''

Here are the helpline numbers issued by the J&K Police for the general public to report such incidents or contact the local police in case they need any assistance: 100 or 01942451515.