1 dead in Jammu bus grenade attack; one terror suspect arrested

JAMMU: One person has died in the Jammu grenade attack carried out in the crowded general bus stand area in Jammu city on Thursday. A suspected terrorist has been arrested by police, sources told Zee Media.

At least 28 persons were injured in a powerful grenade attack on Thursday morning, with three persons reportedly in a critical condition. The injured were rushed to Jammu's Government Medical College and Hospital.

The suspect is said to be a resident of south Kashmir and a member of a terrorist group, sources added.

"It seems that the grenade was brought from outside and rolled under the bus," said MK Sinha, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu. The grenade reportedly went off under the bus, resulting in the shrapnel being contained to a smaller area, said the police.

So far 28 persons were brought with splinter injuries. Three are critical, of whom two are being operated," Principal, Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, Sunanda Raina told PTI.

The scene of the blast along BC Road has been sealed off by police. Police have launched a massive hunting operation, with sniffer dogs and forensic experts rushing to the spot.

This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city.

Earlier on December 28-29 last year, suspected terrorists carried out a grenade attack on the bus stand with the intention to target the local police station building, an attack which took place seven months after another grenade attack along the B C Road left two policemen and a civilian injured on May 24, 2018.