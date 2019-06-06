close

Territorial Army

Territorial Army jawan shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, hunt on for killers

Beg was on leave to celebrate Eid with his family.

Representational image

JAMMU: A Territorial Army jawan was shot dead by some unidentified terrorists at his residence in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday.

Reports said that gunmen barged inside the house of Manzoor Ahmad Beg, son of Abdul Salam Beg and opened indiscriminate fire on him, leaving him critically injured.

After spraying bullets on Beg, the assailants soon fled from the spot

 

He was immediately rushed to district hospital Anantnag where he succumbed.

Manzoor, who was posted with Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles in Shopian, was on leave to celebrate Eid with his family.

As the news spread, additional forces rushed to the spot and the entire area was cordoned off.

A manhunt was also launched to nab his killers.

Reports coming from the area said that a joint team of army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) had launched a massive hunt to nab the assailants.

This is not the lone incident of Pakistan-backed terrorists targeting the army and police personnel posted in Kashmir to take revenge of the encounters being done by the armed forces in the Kashmir Valley these days.

Tags:
Territorial ArmySouth KashmirAnantnagManzoor Ahmad Beg
