Terror funding case: NIA issues fresh summons to Mirwaiz Umar, Naseem Geelani

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency on Friday issued fresh summons to Kashmiri separatist Hurriyat leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Naseem Geelani for questioning on March 18 and 19 in connection with its ongoing probe into a terror funding case.

Naseem Geelani is the son of key Hurriyat figure Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

The summon from the country's apex probe agency comes amidst the government crackdown on separatists in Kashmir in the aftermath of a terror attack on a CRPF convoy on February 14 in which at least 40 troopers were killed.

Earlier this month, the NIA had carried out searches at seven locations of separatists in Kashmir, including that of Mirwaiz in connection with the said case.

The agency claimed to have recovered several incriminating documents, including letterheads of different terrorist organisations as well as high-end communication systems, during the raid.

During the searches, the teams also recovered electronic devices including laptops, e-tablets, mobile phones, pen drives, communication system, and DVRs.