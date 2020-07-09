Terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba behind killing of BJP leader Wasim Bari, his kin: J&K Police

SRINAGAR: Pakistan-backed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is believed to have carried out the attack on J&K BJP Waseem Bari, who was killed along with his father and younger brother in Bandipora on Wednesday.

It has come to light that two terrorists belonging to the LeT had carried out the attack on Waseem Bari and his family members. According to sources, it was a “pre-planned” attack on the BJP’s Bandipora leader.

Waseem Bari, the BJP state executive member and former Bandipora district president, was killed by terrorists around 8.45 pm outside his home-cum-office in Bandipora on Wednesday.

He was shot by a pistol from point-blank range in his head In the attack, his father and younger brother also got killed.

IGP (Kashmir) said that there was a clear mistake of the BJP leader’s security guard. Bari was being protected by 10 PSOs and all the 10 personal security officers (PSOs) deployed for his protection have been suspended and will be dismissed from service and arrested as well.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, who visited the spot of attack along with the DIG North Kashmir and SSP Bandipora, examined the CCTV footage at the Police Station Bandipora, which is a hundred yards away from the slain BJP leader’s house at Muslimabad Bandipora district.

Vijay Kumar said, “We have checked the CCTV footage in presence of Army and CRPF officers. Two terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba have carried out the attack. One is local who has been identified as Abid and another is a Pakistani terrorist. One fired at the trio from a close range with a pistol while the other one was guiding him.”

“The trio sustained head injuries and succumbed on their way to the hospital. We will track both the terrorists soon and eliminate them,” he added.

He said the attack was “pre-planned” as BJP leader had visited his nephew and had returned to his home along with all PSOs. “After entering his house, his PSOs had gone to their room and Bari went to his shop where his father and brother were also present,” he further said.

Many senior BJP leaders, including UT BJP president Ravinder Raina, General Secretary Ashok Koul and BJP J&K spokesman Altaf Thakur condoled the slain leader’s family. Ashok Koul said, “it’s a security lapse and security agencies should review the security of protected persons.”

Wasim Bari is survived by his wife and a 3-month-old kid and an ailing sister. His last rights were conducted at his home and they were later buried in a graveyard in Bandipora.