SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday claimed to busted a terrorist recruitment module in the Baramulla district and arrested three terrorist associates of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). According to J&K official, the police also recovered incriminating material including three hand grenades and 30 AK-47 live rounds from their possession.

Sharing more information, a Baramullah Police spokesman said, “On a specific input of terrorist movement in Kreeri area, a joint Naka was established at Chak Tapper by SOG Kreeri, 29 RR and 52 RR."

During the naka checking suspicious movement of three persons coming from Chak Tapper towards Kreeri by foot was observed. While seeing the police party and security forces, the said individuals tried to flee from the spot but the alert Naka party apprehended them tactfully.

In preliminary questioning, they were identified as Lateef Ahmad Dar and Showkat Ahmad Lone both residents of Baramullah and a woman Ishrat Rasool of Baramulla.

During their search, 3 hand grenades and 30 AK-47 live rounds were in their possession. All three individuals were working with the LeT outfit as the Terrorist Associates spokesman said, adding that on further questioning, it came forth that they had identified four youths in the general area of Kreeri and were about to get them active in terrorist ranks in near future.

The above three individuals were the masterminds of the recruitment module in the general area of Kreeri and were also in touch with active terrorists Umar Lone and FT Usman.

Meanwhile, security forces averted another major tragedy by detecting explosives likely IEDs of Srinagar Baramullah road. A police spokesman said, "A suspicious Substance was detected by a joint team of police and security forces on National highway in Hanjiwera Pattan area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

Official said that a joint team of Army's 29RR Pattan Police, SSB, detected a Suspicious Bag likely an IED on the Srinagar-Baramulla National highway at Hanjiwera Pattan.

Shortly after the detection of the suspicious object, the traffic was halted and the movement of people was restricted, they said however Bomb Disposal Squad was rushed to the spot. An official said the BDS destroyed the suspicious object without causing any harm and traffic was Restored subsequently.

Meanwhile, Police have taken cognizance of the incident. this is the second IED destroyed by forces in the last 48 hours on the Srinagar -Baramullah highway.