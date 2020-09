Srinagar: The security forces on Tuesday morning gunned down an unidentified terrorist in an encounter in the Budgam district on Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounter, which is still underway, took place in the Chrar-i-Sharief area of Budgam.

The identity of the slain terrorist is being ascertained by the security forces.

A search and cordon operation is also underway to flush out more terrorists hiding in the area.

More details are awaited.