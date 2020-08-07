हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Terrorist hideout

Terrorist hideout busted in J&K’s Poonch; 2 AK-47 rifles, four magazines recovered

The security forces on Friday (August 7, 2020) busted a terrorist hideout in the Shashitar forested area in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

SRINAGAR: The security forces on Friday (August 7, 2020) busted a terrorist hideout in the Shashitar forested area in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A joint operation was launched by Army and J&K Police in Shashitar forested area (Dingi Cheer) in the Poonch district after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the terrorist hideout in the area.

During the operation, a terrorist hideout was busted in the remote Shashitar forested area, ( Dingi Cheer), in Poonch. 

With this successful operation, the security forces have foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan-backed terror groups to disrupt peace and create disturbance in the area. 

During the operation, the security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, including two AK- 47 rifles and four magazines.

