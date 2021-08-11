Terrorist hideout busted in J&K's Bandipora, huge cache of arms and ammunition seized

Jammu: In a major breakthrough, the security forces on Wednesday busted a terrorist hideout in upper reaches of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

The J&K Police said that they have recovered three AK-47 rifles along with 358 rounds, 12 AK rifle magazines, two pistols, four pistol magazines, 16 grenades during a joint operation in Tarbal village in the Gurez sector of the Bandipora district.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have recovered three AK-47s along with 358 rounds, 12 AK rifle magazines, two pistols, four pistol magazines, 16 grenades during an operation in Tarbal village in Gurez sector, Bandipora district pic.twitter.com/NynGyD9YNB — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021

The joint operation was conducted by the Indian Army and the J&K Police in the Tarbal village. A J&K Police official said, “last night, the police and the security forces busted a terrorist hideout in the forest area of Tarbal in Bandipora district.’’

On Tuesday, a youth was arrested in Srinagar with live two grenades soon after a grenade blast took place in Hari Singh high street of Lal Chowk area where an SSB bunker was targeted but it missed the target and blasted on a busy road injuring 10 civilians.

In view of the intelligence warning about possible terror attacks before 15th August, the security forces have tightened the security across Jammu and Kashmir and random search operations are being conducted at several places.

Patrolling and surveillance by drone has also been intensified at sensitive locations.

