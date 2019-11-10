close

Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorist killed, 2 trapped as encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

As per sources, there might be more terrorists hiding in Bandipora and operation is underway to flush them out. 

File photo

New Delhi: One terrorist was gunned down while two others have reportedly been trapped as an encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora on Sunday. A heavy security force has been rushed to the Lawdoora area where the gunbattle is currently underway. The entire area has been cordoned off by the police and security forces. 

As per sources, there might be more terrorists hiding in Bandipora and operation is underway to flush them out. A heavy gunfire is on between both sides at the time of the filing of the report. 

The gunfight started when security forces launched a search operation in Lawdara village following specific information about the presence of some terrorists. The hiding ultras opened fire on the security forces who retaliated strongly. 

(This is a developing story and further details are awaited.) 

