Pulwama encounter

Terrorist killed in gunfight with security forces in J&K's Pulwama, search underway

Srinagar: An unidentified terrorist was killed in an ongoing overnight encounter with the security forces in the Rajpora area of South Kashmir`s Pulwama district on Wednesday morning.

"One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.”

 

 

According to J&K police, the encounter took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

 

 

A police officer said that “in initial hours, the terrorist hiding in the area were given a chance to surrender but he refused. The operation was done in a very cautious manner because of darkness to avoid any civilian causalities.”

Sources in the police said that the slain terrorist was associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit and was active since 2017 in south Kashmir. However, the J&K Police is yet to confirm the identity and affiliation of the slain terrorist. 

A massive search and combing operation is still on in the area.

