topStoriesenglish2577849
NewsJammu and Kashmir
PULWAMA ENCOUNTER

Terrorist Killed In J&K’s Pulwama, Encounter Underway

Pulwama Encounter: The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 06:54 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Terrorist Killed In J&K’s Pulwama, Encounter Underway

Srinagar: Security forces on Tuesday killed a Pakistan-backed terrorist in an ongoing encounter that broke out in the Padgampura area in South Kashmir`s Pulwama district early on Tuesday. "One terrorist killed. The body of the killed terrorist is yet to be retrieved. Encounter in progress," the police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

 

 

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation from the security forces. There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

Live Tv

Pulwama encounterJammu and KashmirSouth Kashmir encounterJ&K encounterKashmir Zone Police

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985