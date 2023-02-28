Terrorist Killed In J&K’s Pulwama, Encounter Underway

Srinagar: Security forces on Tuesday killed a Pakistan-backed terrorist in an ongoing encounter that broke out in the Padgampura area in South Kashmir`s Pulwama district early on Tuesday. "One terrorist killed. The body of the killed terrorist is yet to be retrieved. Encounter in progress," the police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

J&K| One terrorist killed in Awantipora encounter. Body of the terrorist yet to be recovered. Encounter underway: Kashmir Zone Police — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2023

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation from the security forces. There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.