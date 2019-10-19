Terrorists attack jewellery store in J&K's Baramulla, no casualties reported

Baramulla: Some unidentified terrorists on Saturday attacked a jewellery store in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, no casualties or injuries were reported in the attack.

The attackers fled from the spot soon after attacking the jewellery store.

The attack is being seen as yet another attempt to disturb the peace and tranquillity in the region as it returns to normalcy after the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre on August 5.

Earlier this week, three apple traders were in different incidents in Shopian district of the Kashmir Valley.