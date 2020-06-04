हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Terrorists attack police party in J&K's Kulgam, civilian injured

A civilian was injured after a group of terrorists attacked a police party at the Yaripora market in Kulgam area of South Kashmir on Thursday.

SRINAGAR: A civilian was injured after a group of unidentified terrorists attacked a police party at the Yaripora market in Kulgam area of South Kashmir on Thursday.

The civilian was hit with a bullet in his chest which left him seriously injured. The terrorists came in a vehicle and targeted the police party in the Yripora market area.

Sharing more information, Vijay Kumar, IG, J&K Police (Kashmir Range) said, “the terrorist opened fire on the police vehicle in Yaripora market which was retaliated by forces. In the cross-firing, one civilian sustained injuries.”

Health officials at the local hospital said that the injured civilian has been identified as Imitiyaz Ahmed who sustained a bullet wound in his chest. He is said to be in a critical condition.

The injured civilian had been shifted to the GMC Anantnag for treatment. 

IG Vijay Kumar confirmed that the firing incident happened at Yaripora in Kulgam.

“Terrorists who were in a vehicle fired upon a police party in the market area. No policeman was injured in the firing. However, one civilian got injured in the incident,” he said adding that an anti-sabotage team has been called as terrorists left behind the car and managed to escape from the spot.

The team will inspect the car for more evidence. Meanwhile, an alert has been sounded in Yaripora area of Kulgam and all entry and exit points have been sealed.

A massive Cordon and Search Operation has also been launched in the area no nab the attackers.

