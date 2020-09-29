Terrorists attack security forces in south Kashmir, no one hurt

SRINAGAR: Some unidentified terrorists on Tuesday attacked a patrol party of the security forces in Anantnag in south Kashmir, however, no one was injured in the attack.

According to reports, a patrol party came under attack by terrorists in the Marhama area of the Anantnag district in south Kashmir.

The terrorists opened fire on the search party which was retaliated but no loss was reported, a police official said.

“Terrorists fired at the security forces at Marhama area of Anantnag south Kashmir, no loss was reported. Security forces cordoned the whole area as it’s believed that some terrorists could be holed up in the area.”

After the attack, the area was cordoned off and a massive search operation is currently underway.

Additional reinforcement has been rushed to the spot.