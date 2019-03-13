Terrorists shoot dead 25-year-old youth in south Kashmir's Pulwama; Army launches search operation

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight by terrorists outside his house at Pingleena village in south Kashmir's Pulwama. The deceased has been identified as Ashiq Ahmed Naik.

According to police, Naik was a former Special Police Officer. He had joined the Army's Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) but had left it midway after failing to cope up with the excessive training.

As per reports, two bike-borne terrorists shot Nayak on his head outside his residence and fled from the scene. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Following the incident, a joint team of Army and SOG launched a cordon and search operation in the area to nab the assailants.

According to preliminary information, the terrorists are believed to from Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit. However, an official confirmation on the same remains awaited.