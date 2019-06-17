J&K: 5 army jawans injured after terrorists target vehicle with IED blast in Pulwama

SRINAGAR: At least five jawans were injured after terrorists attacked an army convoy with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir`s Pulwama district on Monday evening. Firing is underway in the area.

A Casper vehicle belonging to 44 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) was targeted on the Arihal-Lassipora road in Pulwama. Casspir is a mine-resistant ambush protected vehicle.

Terrorists planted the IED which near Eidgah Arihal on Arihal-Lassipora Road.

The injured jawans have been shifted to nearby hospitals.

This is a developing story