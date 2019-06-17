close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IED blast

J&K: 5 army jawans injured after terrorists target vehicle with IED blast in Pulwama

Terrorists attacked an army convoy with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir`s Pulwama district on Monday evening. Firing is underway in the area. 

J&amp;K: 5 army jawans injured after terrorists target vehicle with IED blast in Pulwama

SRINAGAR: At least five jawans were injured after terrorists attacked an army convoy with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir`s Pulwama district on Monday evening. Firing is underway in the area. 

A Casper vehicle belonging to 44 RR (Rashtriya Rifles) was targeted on the Arihal-Lassipora road in Pulwama. Casspir is a mine-resistant ambush protected vehicle. 

Terrorists planted the IED which near Eidgah Arihal on Arihal-Lassipora Road. 

The injured jawans have been shifted to nearby hospitals.

This is a developing story

Tags:
IED blastTerrorist
Next
Story

Anantnag encounter: Army Major succumbs to injury, search operation underway

Must Watch

PT14M7S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 17th June, 2019