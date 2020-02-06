Terrorists using YSMS, iCom radio sets to communicate, carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir have adopted some new technologies and equipment to carry out their nefarious acts and communicate with their handlers based in Pakistan. The details of their new methods came to light following the gunning down of three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in an encounter on Wednesday in Nagrota district of Jammu and Kashmir by the security forces.

Sources say security forces recovered Yeoyou Stock Market System (YSMS) along with iCom radio set, which helped JeM terrorists to be in contact with their masterminds in Pakistan.

Sources say this system is used by the terrorists to communicate with the Alpha 3 of Jaish-e-Mohammed which is the fixed communication centre of the group in the Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Ultra-High Frequency (UHF) radio signal is used to communicate with these centres. The UHF radios send encrypted signals, which can be used along with mobiles without SIM cards.

This is not the first time when the security personnel have come to know about this technique. Even in 2015, a Pakistani terrorist, Sajjad Ahmed who was detained from Rafiabad in North Kashmir, told the security agencies that they used the same method of communication. Security personnel had then recovered a phone with a wireless set that used YSMS communication.

There were claims during the Pulwama attack of February 14, 2019, investigations that the terrorists had used the same application.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said in a press conference that JeM terrorists killed on Wednesday used YSMS and other new technologies.

Dilbagh said the terrorists used two types of communication - the iCom set and the Thuraya set. They were continuously in touch with top JeM terrorists and Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. They used a VPN to be in touch with their handlers and even sent pictures of the encounter to Pakistan.

The security personnel also recovered a Thuraya phone from the slain terrorists. The terrorists have been using the Thuraya phones in the valley as mobile phone services were suspended after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir.

