Three Jaish-e-Mohammad terror hideouts busted in J&K’s Tral; incriminating material, IED found

SRINAGAR: The security forces on Friday busted three hideouts belonging to proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Buchoo-Kamla forests of Tral in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Based on specific information regarding JeM terrorists in Buchoo-Kamla forests of the Tral area, the J&K Police along with the Army launched a search operation early morning and during the process, three hideouts were busted and subsequently destroyed,’’ the J&K police said.

“Each hideout seems roughly 5 ft × 4ft ×4 ft and were in the axis of the Kamla forests in Tral,” it said.

The incriminating material belonging to the proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad has been recovered from the three hideouts along with suspected IED material. All the material found from the spot has been taken into custody for the purpose of investigation, the J&K Police said.

A case FIR number 78/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station, Tral, it added.