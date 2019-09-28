Three terrorists killed during gunbattle in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal; huge cache of arms seized

New Delhi: Security forces on Saturday killed three terrorists in an exchange of fire that took place in the Naranag village of Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the initial investigation, the security forces found out that all the three terrorists were not locals and belonged to a foreign land.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition have been seized by the forces from the spot.

In the meantime, the whole area has been cordoned off and a massive search operation has been launched in the area. The movement of the traffic in the area has also been stopped following the incident as a precautionary measure, the officials said.

The development comes only a few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech at 74th session of United Nations General Assembly, underlined that terrorism has become a challenge for all nations across the world and asked the internation community to unite against the global menace for the sake of humanity.



"We believe that terrorism is not a challenge for anyone country, but for all countries and of mankind as a whole. So for the sake of humanity, all the world has to unite against terror," the Prime Minister said during his address to the 74th UN General Assembly on Friday.