Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abrar killed in Srinagar encounter with security forces

New Delhi: A Pakistani terrorist and top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abrar killed in the encounter with security forces in Maloora Parimpora, Srinagar, according to reports.

"Top LeT commander Abrar, who was arrested yesterday, disclosed during interrogation that he had kept his AK-47 rifle in a house. When the party was entering the house to recover the weapon, one of his associates hiding inside the house fired on the party," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told ANI.

In the ensuing gunfire, the foreign terrorist who fired from inside the house was neutralised and Abrar was also killed, said Vijay Kumar, adding that two AK-47 rifles were recovered from the site.

"In the initial firing, 3 CRPF personnel got injured and the said terrorist Abrar accompanying the search party got hit. The injured SF personnel were evacuated and the rest of the party took position and called for reinforcement. The house was cordoned immediately by an additional component of JKP, CRPF, and Army and the fire was further retaliated," the IGP said.

Vijay Kumar told ANI, "Both terrorists have been killed in Srinagar encounter. Jammu and Kashmir Police had a specific input about terrorists carrying an attack on the highway. Keeping in view the seriousness of the input, a few joint nakas of JKP and CRPF were placed along the highway."

"On Parimpora naka, a vehicle was stopped and their identity was asked. The person sitting at the back seat tried to open his bag and took out a grenade. The Naka party swiftly swung into action and grabbed the person sitting at the back seat. Both the driver and the person sitting at the back seat were taken to the police station wherein after taking off his mask, it was identified that one was a terrorist Abrar, a top LeT commander," said IGP Kumar.

The IGP said, "He was put to joint interrogation by Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and Army. One pistol and hand grenades were recovered from his possession. On sustained interrogation by the joint teams of JKP, CRPF and Army, he disclosed that he had kept his AK-47 rifle in a house located at Malhoora."

Notably, Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abrar was involved in several killings of SFs and civilians along with other terrorists.

