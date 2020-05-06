Top terrorist Riyaz Naikoo, carrying reward of Rs 12 lakh on his head, trapped by security forces in J&K’s Awantipora

SRINAGAR: The security forces on Wednesday trapped a top terrorist after an overnight operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora. The dreaded terrorist has been identified as Riyaz Naikoo - a top Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen commander. He carries a reward of Rs 12 lakh on his head. If Naikoo is arrested or eliminated in the ensuing encounter, it will be a big blow to the local terror groups active in the area, especially Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen.

Sharing more information, the Jammu and Kashmir Police took to Twitter and said, “Contact established in the third operation at Beighpora in Awantipur. Top terrorist commander is trapped.’’ Exchange of fire is on and more details will follow, it added.

Contact established in the third operation at #Beighpors #Awantipur. Top terrorist commander is trapped. Exchange of fire on. Details shall follow.. https://t.co/umZv0JgVbs — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) May 6, 2020

This is the third anti-terror operation which began on Tuesday night after the security forces received a tip-off about the presence of a top terrorist in the area.

The security forces had earlier killed one terrorist in the Sharsali area of Khrew Panpore in the Southern part of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Reports suggested that a joint team of Army's 50RR, 185 BN of CRPF, and police launched cordon and search operation in the Sharsali area of Khrew. During cordon and search operation, a brief exchange of fire took place between security personnel and terrorists. Security forces then tightened the cordon around the suspected spot and killed the terrorist.

A search operation is still on in the area.

On Tuesday (March 5), a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained minor splinter injuries below the knee after unidentified terrorists hurled a grenade on the troops of 181 Battalion of the CRPF at Pakherpora in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (May 5). CRPF sources said four civilians were also injured in the incident.

The attack took place hours after a terrorist was arrested by security forces in Gundana tehsil in Doda district. He has been identified as Tanveer Ahmad Malik. The security forces, however, are yet to ascertain the group affiliation of Tanveer.