Shopian: A terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF), was killed in an encounter in the Kathohalan area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. According to the Kashmir Zone Police, incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have also been recovered from the possession of the terrorist.

"One terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit TRF was neutralised. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered. The search is going on," the Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

"Search going on. Further details shall follow", it wrote further.

#ShopianEncounterUpdate: One (01) #terrorist affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit TRF neutralised. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/Eqq0TQi2wL — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 8, 2023

The slain terrorist has been identified as Maysar Ahmad Dar, who had a recently joined terror outfit , hailing from Veshro village of Shopian.