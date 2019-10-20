close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Two jawans martyred, one civilian killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

As per Indian officials, the Pakistani troops started heavy firing and shelling along the LoC at around 10 pm on Saturday night and continued till 4 am the next morning. 

Two jawans martyred, one civilian killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Kupwara
Representational image

New Delhi: At least two jawans of the Indian Army were martyred on Sunday after Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara's Tangdhar in Jammu and Kashmir. A civilian was also killed while two others were injured in the firing from across the border, said a report.

The two injured in the firing were immediately rushed to a hospital where they are being given medical treatment.

As per Indian officials, the Pakistani troops started heavy firing and shelling along the LoC at around 10 pm on Saturday night and continued till 4 am the next morning. The officials added that the Indian Army is retaliating effectively to the firing.  

The ceasefire violation from Pakistan Army was started to push infiltrators into the Indian side, according to the sources.

Earlier on October 13 too, an Army jawan was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir`s Baramulla district.

Tags:
PakistanIndian Armyceasefire violationTangdharJammu and Kashmir
Next
Story

Terrorists attack jewellery store in J&K's Baramulla, no casualties reported

Must Watch

PT2M39S

Maharashtra Elections: Watch top 10 news of the day