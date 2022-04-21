SRINAGAR: In a major breakthrough for the security forces, two top Lashkar-e-Taiba commanders, including the longest surviving terrorist Mohammad Yousuf Kantroo, were shot dead in an encounter in J&K’s Baramulla on Thursday.

“Kantroo was involved in several killings of civilians & attacks on security forces personnel. He was also responsible for the recent killing of J&K Police SPO, his brother, an army soldier, and a civilian in Budgam district,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told Zee News.

IGP further said that the killing of Kantroo is a big success for the security forces. IGP Kashmir added that Kantroo was associated with terrorism since 2000 and had survived elimination in more than two decades.

The last time he had become active in terror-related incidents was in the year 2017. Apart from Kantroo, one more local terrorist has been killed said the police. There is the possibility that more terrorists could be hiding and hence the operation is currently underway” he added.

The encounter at the Malwah area of the Baramulla in North Kashmir had ensued after a joint team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation following intelligence inputs about their presence in the area.

Four soldiers and a civilian were injured during the initial phase of the encounter, police officials told Zee News. Police sources said that there could be two to three more terrorists hiding in the area.

It's pertinent to mention that this is the 38th anti-terror operation since January this year and the security forces have managed to kill 53 terrorists in the Kashmir Valley till now. While 27 active terrorists and 169 terrorist associates have also been arrested so far.

