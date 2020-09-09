Two suspected terrorists arrested in J&K’s Kulgam, huge cache of arms and ammunition seized

SRINAGAR: The security forces have arrested two suspected terrorists in a joint operation near Jawahar Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The joint operation took place in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the sources said.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered from the two suspected terrorists during the joint operation.

Army said that two suspects were arrested late night near Jawahar Tunnel on the Jammu and Kashmir national highway in Kulgam district from a truck coming to Kashmir and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from them.

The Srinagar-based Defence PRO later said, “Two suspects have been arrested in a joint operation near Jawahar Tunnel, Kulgam at the midnight. An AK-47 rifle, an M4 US Carbine, 6 Chinese Pistols & magazines recovered from a truck coming from Jammu.”

Two suspects arrested in a joint op near Jawahar Tunnel, Kulgam at mid night yesterday based on @JmuKmrPolice inputs. Following recovered from truck coming from Jammu/ Akhnoor-

-1 x AK with 2 mags

-1 x M4 US Carbine with 3 mags

-6 x Chinese Pistols with 12 mags#Kashmir@adgpi pic.twitter.com/imZFffHnvM — Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) September 9, 2020

Sharing more details, a J&K Police official said, “We had specific input about the movement of that particular truck which was on way from Jammu to Srinagar. We had information that they are carrying arms and ammunition, after chasing it, the security forces intercepted it at the Jawahar tunnel. While the vehicle was being searched, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered and both driver and the other person travelling in the vehicle were detained and interrogated.”

He added, “both are suspected terrorists and belong to south Kashmir. Further investigation in the case is underway.”

The source in the police said that it seems the arms they carrying were infiltrated via the international border and terror associates handed over the cache of arms to them in Jammu to transport them to Kashmir.