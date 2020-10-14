Two terrorists gunned down in encounter in J&K's Shopian; bodies yet to be recovered

SRINAGAR: Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Chakoora in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Chakura area of Shopian district following information about the presence of militants there, a J&K Police officer said.

He added that the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire at the security forces.

Live TV

Two terrorists were killed in the operation. The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists is being ascertained, he added.

Kashmir Police Zone had earlier tweeted, “#Encounter has started at #Chakura area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.”