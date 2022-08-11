SRINAGAR: At least two terrorists were gunned down and three soldiers were martyred in a pre-dawn attack on an Army company operating base in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday. A fierce encounter broke out after terrorists attempted a suicide attack on the Army company operating base here.

At least five jawans were injured in the heavy exchange of fire from both sides. An officer, who is among those injured in the attack, has been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is said to be critical at the moment.

J&K | Two terrorists, who carried out a suicide attack on an Army company operating base 25 kms from Rajouri, killed; three soldiers lost their lives. Operations in progress.



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/QspNSFhfX6 — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

The army company operating base is located in Pargal in the Darhal area of Jammu and Kashmir`s Rajouri. The gunfight began in the Pargal area early this morning, a Defence Ministry spokesman based in Jammu said.

"2 ( terrorists ) trying to sneak into a post in the dark at Pargal Rajouri were detected and engaged by alert troops. The ( terrorists ) have been neutralised," he said 5 soldiers also suffered injuries among them three were critical and are being treated, he added earlier.

According to reports, the terrorists were trying to sneak inside the Army camp, which was foiled by the alert security forces personnel who responded fiercely.

ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh too confirmed the attack saying, "Terrorists tried to cross the fence of the Army camp at Pargal in Darhal area of Rajouri. Exchange of fire took place. Additional parties despatched for the location, 6 km from Darhal PS. Two terrorists killed, two Army personnel got injured: Mukesh Singh, ADGP, Jammu Zone."

The operation is believed to have concluded now and 16 Corps Commander Lt Gen Manjinder Singh is monitoring the situation on the ground. Security officials have cordoned off the area and additional parties have been dispatched to the location. The entire area is being sanitised.

The attack comes a day after three LeT terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Budgam. One of the killed terrorists was involved in the killing of civilians Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat.