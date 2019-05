Security forces on Thursday launched a cordon and search operation in a village in Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir after getting inputs of the presence of terrorists in the area. Two terrorists are believed to be present in the Dangerpora village.

Army’s 22 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group (SOG) launched the search operation following the information about their presence.

As a precautionary measure, mobile internet service has been suspended in Sopore.