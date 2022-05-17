हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vaishno Devi

Vaishno Devi helicopter services, suspended due to strong winds and low visibility, resume

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO Anshul Garg informed reporters that the fire erupted in the Trikuta forest range in Jammu`s Reasi where the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine is located. 

Vaishno Devi helicopter services, suspended due to strong winds and low visibility, resume

Katra: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board in Katra informed that the helicopter services that were suspended from Monday morning due to strong winds and low visibility at Sanji Chhat helipad have resumed again. 

This was announced hours after it was reported that the fire broke out in the forest area of Trikuta mountain near Mata Vaishno Devi late last evening. The fire that occurred near the helipad has been brought under control to a great extent. 

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has, thus, suspended the helicopter service till further control to ensure the safety of the pilgrims. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO Anshul Garg informed reporters that the fire erupted in the Trikuta forest range in Jammu`s Reasi where the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine is located. 

The fire, which had no impact on the pilgrimage, was doused later. The reason behind the fire is not known yet but it caused damage to the forest`s wealth. "Moreover, the weather remained partly cloudy with thundershowers in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours. The Regional Meteorological Department based in Srinagar informed on Monday that partly cloudy weather with thundershowers at isolated places is likely during the next 24 hours."

Partly cloudy weather with thundershower at isolated places is likely in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours", IMD bulletin informed. Here, Jammu had 30.5 degrees Celsius, Katra 26.8 degrees Celsius, Batote 19.1 degrees Celsius, Banihal 28.2 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah 17.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vaishno DeviHelicopter srvicesSanjhi ChhatShri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine BoardTrikuta mountainJ&K
Next
Story

Gyanvapi row: 'They are after all our mosques', says PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Must Watch

PT19M25S

Today's Astro Show: Know the solution to all your problems Through Jyotish Guru