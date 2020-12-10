35-year-old woman allegedly gang-raped by 17 men in Jharkhand’s Dumka; NCW seeks detailed report

DUMKA: A 35-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by 17 men in Mufassil area of Dumka in Jharkhand on Tuesday evening.

According to reports, the woman was gang-raped and her husband was held hostage by 17 men when the couple was returning from the market on Tuesday night.

The woman told the police that the accused were drunk.

Expressing serious concern over the alleged rape of a woman by 17 men in Jharkhand's Dumka district, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday asked the state police to complete the probe in the case within two months.

Dumka gang-rape: National Commission for Women takes suo motu cognizance of the case. NCW Chairperson writes to Jharkhand DGP seeking adherence to guidelines of MHA of completing probe in 2 months in cases of sexual assault. NCW also seeks detailed action taken report in the case https://t.co/nId8igMbvn pic.twitter.com/jvzHS42PzC — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

"Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Director General of Police, Jharkhand seeking adherence to guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs of completing probes in two months in cases of sexual assault," the NCW said.

The commission said it has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter from the police.

