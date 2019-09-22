Al Qaeda-linked terrorist Kalimuddin Mujahiri arrested in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur: In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Jharkhand Police has arrested a terrorist believed to be linked to the India module of global terror outfit Al Qaeda. The arrested terrorist has been identified as Mohammad Kalimuddin Mujahiri who is wanted in several-terrorism-related incidents.

Kalimuddin, who is one of the most wanted terrorists of al Qaeda in India, was arrested from Tatanagar railway station. The Jharkhand ATS was tracking his movements for a long time. Many of his accomplices are in jail.

Sharing more information, Additional Director General of Police (Operation) ML Meena said, ''Arrested Al Qaeda terrorist Kalimuddin Mujahiri is wanted for his involvement in terrorist activities and was absconding since the past three years. The Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested him on Saturday.''

ADG Meena further said that Kalimuddin was living in a madrasa and used to prepare youth for jihad"

“He used to send the fresh recruits to Pakistan for training,” ADG Meena told reporters.

“Several cases under different Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were lodged against Kalimuddin in Jamshedpur,'' the ADG said adding, ''Their primary leader Haider alias Masood is currently in Tihar jail.''

He has travelled to foreign countries including Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Bangladesh.

Kalimuddin is currently under the custody of the Jharkhand ATS, which is interrogating him for more information.

The Jharkhand Police is likely to seek his judicial remand.