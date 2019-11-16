close

Jharkhand

BJP releases fourth list of candidates for Jharkhand assembly election 2019

The BJP on Saturday released its fourth list of candidates for contesting the upcoming Assembly Election in Jharkhand. 

RANCHI: The BJP on Saturday released its fourth list of candidates for contesting the upcoming Assembly Election in Jharkhand. 

The three constituencies mentioned in the press release issued by the party are - Jugsalai (SC), Jaganathpur (ST) and Tamar (ST).

According to a press release, the party has named Mochiram Bauri as its candidate from Jugsalai (SC), Sudhir Sundi from Jaganathpur (ST) and Reeta Devi Munda from Tamar (ST) seats.

The party had on Thursday released its third list of 15 candidates for the Jharkhand assembly election 2019.

Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon has been fielded from Sisai and ministers Neelkant Munda and Amar Kumar Bauri from Khunti and Chandankyari respectively, according to the third list.

However, the name of minister Saryu Rai was not included in the list, fuelling speculation that the party may be planning to drop the senior leader as its candidate in the elections to 81-member assembly.'

BJP's first list featured the names of candidates for 52 constituencies. 

The Election Commission had recently announced five-phase polls to the Jharkhand assembly between November 30-December 20. The results will be announced on December 23.

The BJP is fighting the Congress-JMM alliance to retain power in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

The BJP's alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) has hit hurdles after its ally named several candidates on the seats from where the saffron party has also fielded its nominees.

